CIBC Raises TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$40.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$35.25 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TSE:AND from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TSE:AND from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday.

AND stock opened at C$39.81 on Monday. TSE:AND has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. The firm has a market cap of $470.00 million and a PE ratio of 48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.56.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

