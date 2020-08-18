Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 14th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

