HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 33.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HealthStream by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

