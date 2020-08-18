Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.37

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 589578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $719,365.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,681,499. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

