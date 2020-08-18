TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on TSE:AND from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TSE:AND from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$35.25 price target on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$39.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and a P/E ratio of 48.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.56. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.92.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.