CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 2,976 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $244,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,260,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $265,542.97.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.92.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $346,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $536,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $29,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CorVel by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 134.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

