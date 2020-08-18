Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 1-Year High at $289.22

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.22 and last traded at $288.24, with a volume of 5498979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.19.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.