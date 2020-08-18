JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.
Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
