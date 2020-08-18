JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

