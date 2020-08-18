Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 402,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,824.07.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,864.39.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. Quarterhill Inc has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 million and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

