Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster Sells 11,977 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total value of C$154,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,094.40.

On Thursday, August 13th, Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00.

TSE:AGI opened at C$14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

