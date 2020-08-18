Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,358,006.40.

Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Mike Cuddy sold 3,905 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$285,650.75.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$73.50 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries Ltd has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

