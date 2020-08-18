Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,358,006.40.
Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Mike Cuddy sold 3,905 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$285,650.75.
Toromont Industries stock opened at C$73.50 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries Ltd has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.