Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 10,000 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

