Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

