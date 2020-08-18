Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Toromont Industries Ltd Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares
Toromont Industries Ltd Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares
Kroger Co Director Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 10,000 Shares
Kroger Co Director Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 10,000 Shares
Golub Capital BDC Inc CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock
Golub Capital BDC Inc CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock
First Bancorp Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
First Bancorp Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SunPower Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SunPower Co.
Spire Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Spire Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report