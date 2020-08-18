First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

