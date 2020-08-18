Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunPower by 54.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

