Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of SR opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.