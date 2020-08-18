DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the second quarter on a weak note. Nonetheless, the company is optimistic of witnessing sustained improvement in sales trends with dental offices reopening and rise in patient visits. Per management, in order to position the company better in the future, DENTSPLY SIRONA is undertaking a range of additional restructuring actions, which will boost revenue growth, expand margins, and streamline the organizational structure. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its core segments in the quarter. Significant contraction in gross margin is a woe. Moreover, sales in the United States, Europe and rest of the world declined substantially in the reported quarter. DENTSPLY has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -189.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.