Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 45,602 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 324.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 192.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $571.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

