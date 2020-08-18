SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) EVP Jason Bliss Sells 68,081 Shares

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) EVP Jason Bliss sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,338,472.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,529,947.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Jason Bliss sold 39,783 shares of SolarWinds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $781,735.95.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

