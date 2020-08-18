Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) SVP Wayne M. Bolio Sells 22,894 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $282,854.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NLS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nautilus by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

