Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 12,466 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $859,022.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.

Progyny stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

