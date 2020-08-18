Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 12,466 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.
- On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $859,022.52.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87.
- On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.
Progyny stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
