Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

