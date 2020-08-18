Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,528,745.38.

Scott Graeme Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$182,300.00.

Shares of CG opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?



