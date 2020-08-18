Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans Sells 28,000 Shares

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

