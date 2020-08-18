Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells 23,124 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $569,312.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,034,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,192,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $493,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.