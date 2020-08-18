Oldfather Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

