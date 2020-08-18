JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $151.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.08.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 403,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

