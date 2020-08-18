Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 14,680 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $455,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,736,360.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $3,731,311.55.

On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $3,102.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,461,332.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $6,731,470.18.

On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76.

On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $864,487.68.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $860,312.96.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medallia by 210.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Medallia by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

