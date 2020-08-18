Raymond James & Associates Sells 35,949 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $9,539,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

