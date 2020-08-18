Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,947,215.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.