Comerica Bank Has $375.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,773,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $375,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 203.1% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

