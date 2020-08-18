10,300 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 205,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of AKR opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

