Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.