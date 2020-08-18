Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,983 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 339.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

