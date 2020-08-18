Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nelnet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 85.59 and a quick ratio of 85.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.61. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

