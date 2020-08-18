salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,559,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

CRM opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average is $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,501,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,907 shares of company stock worth $141,699,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.