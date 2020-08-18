Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harsco were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 770.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 53.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 94.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

