BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $122.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.

BTAI stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

