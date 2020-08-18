BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $122.00

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.

BTAI stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Toromont Industries Ltd Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares
Toromont Industries Ltd Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 3,800 Shares
Kroger Co Director Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 10,000 Shares
Kroger Co Director Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 10,000 Shares
Golub Capital BDC Inc CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock
Golub Capital BDC Inc CEO David Golub Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock
First Bancorp Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
First Bancorp Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SunPower Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SunPower Co.
Spire Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Spire Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report