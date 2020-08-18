Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,600 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,238,405. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 496.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.68.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

