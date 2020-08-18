Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Robert Half International worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Robert Half International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 99,331.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

NYSE:RHI opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

