Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

