Swiss National Bank Sells 24,400 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 171,873 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

