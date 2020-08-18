Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 642,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.