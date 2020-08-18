1,551,695 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,551,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,594,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $89,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $61,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

