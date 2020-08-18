Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

