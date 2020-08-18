Swiss National Bank Has $25.26 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Newell Brands worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.