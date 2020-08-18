Swiss National Bank Has $25.29 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

PNR opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

