A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of A. O. Smith worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

