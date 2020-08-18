AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,039 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

VONG stock opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $220.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.39.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

