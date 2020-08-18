AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

